Locke among finalists for Bellevue College’s interim president

BELLEVUE — The Board of Trustees of Bellevue College announced on April 22 three finalists to be considered for the college’s interim president position—former Gov. Gary Locke, Dr. Yoshiko Harden, and Dr. Raúl Rodríguez.

Harden serves as the vice president for Student Services at Seattle Central College and in the past, worked in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Bellevue College.

Rodríguez is currently the interim president at East Los Angeles College.

In addition to being the former governor of Washington state, Locke was U.S. Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Ambassador to China.

“We’re pleased and excited to present three extremely qualified candidates for the position of interim president of Bellevue College,” said Rich Fukutaki, Board Chair.

You may recall that Bellevue College removed its president, Dr. Jerry Weber in March, along with VP of Advancement, Dr. Gayle Barge, following an outrage over an altered mural of the Japanese American incarceration.