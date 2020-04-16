Free cameras for small business owners

SEATTLE — Wyze, a Seattle-based smart home devices and camera solutions company, announced on March 26 that it plans to donate thousands of its WiFi cameras to small businesses across the state of Washington.

“We’re in uncertain and unprecedented times right now… there are many things outside of our control, but there are some very specific things our team can do to help out,” said Yun Zhang, Wyze co-founder. “One of those things is donating our video cameras to small business owners across our home state of Washington so they can look after their shops while isolating themselves at home… this is a small way we are lending a hand to a community that has been supporting us for years.”

Small business owners with 50 or fewer employees and less than $5 million in annual revenue in Washington state are encouraged to apply on Wyze’s website: wyze.com/together.