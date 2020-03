The Nisei Veteran’s Committee (NVC) and NVC Foundation welcomed photographer Shane Sato on Feb. 29 on the release of his pictorial book about Japanese American World War II veterans.

Sato presented copies of “The Go For Broke Spirit – Portraits of Legacy” Volume 2 to the Seattle Nisei veterans featured in this book including Shig Otani, Fred Shiosaki, Mickey Hiroo, Roy Kirita, George Kozu, Shig Tanagi, the late Roy Fujiwara, and the late Jimmy Kanaya.