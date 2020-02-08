Kwon receives Slade Gorton Rising Star Award

On Jan. 25, Seatac City Councilmember Peter Kwon received the Slade Gorton Rising Star Award, in recognition of his dedication to public service, community engagement, pragmatic approach, and tangible community improvements.

Kwon is the first non-partisan elected official to receive this award in its ten year history.

Originally called the “Rising Star Award,” it was renamed after former Sen. Slade Gorton to recognize his achievements and long-term positive impact in Washington state.