Eileen Aparis joins Seattle Goodwill

Seattle Goodwill has named Eileen Aparis as its new vice president of Job Training and Education.

Previously, Aparis was executive director of a Philippines-based Foundation whose philanthropic focus was on education, arts, and computer science programs. She was also executive director of Literacy Source, a non-profit learning center for adult basic education that serves mostly immigrants and refugees in King County.

Aparais has a BS degree from Oral Roberts University and an MPA from City University of NY, Baruch College. She was named a “National Urban Fellow,” for which she was awarded a full scholarship and a nine-month mentorship experience.