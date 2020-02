The Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) was held on Feb. 20-23. This year, SAAFF offered 12 feature-length films and eight shorts programs.

The Grand Jury Award winners were “The Visit” (Best Short Narrative), “YAI NIN” (Best Short Documentary), “Song Lang” (Best Narrative Feature), “Born to Be” (Best Documentary Feature), and “SOMA” (Best Local Film).