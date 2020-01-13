Wakatsuki Houston joins California Hall of Fame

Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston was one of 10 people inducted last month into the California Hall of Fame.

Houston is best known for her “Farewell to Manzanar,” a memoir about her experiences as a young girl in a California internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War II.

Houston compared the racism directed against Japanese Americans to some current views on minorities.

“Today, there are all too many politicians and irresponsible media who find scapegoats to blame for the country’s problems and more and more I think, those scapegoats are immigrants,” she said.