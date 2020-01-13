Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Wakatsuki Houston joins California Hall of Fame

Wakatsuki Houston joins California Hall of Fame

By Leave a Comment

Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston (Photo from Californiamuseum.org)

Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston was one of 10 people inducted last month into the California Hall of Fame.

Houston is best known for her “Farewell to Manzanar,” a memoir about her experiences as a young girl in a California internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War II.

Houston compared the racism directed against Japanese Americans to some current views on minorities.

“Today, there are all too many politicians and irresponsible media who find scapegoats to blame for the country’s problems and more and more I think, those scapegoats are immigrants,” she said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *