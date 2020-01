Rotarians of the University District club and the Seattle International District (ID) club hosted a Lunar New Year program on Jan. 16.

Thirty people attended the event held at Tai Tung restaurant.

The program included a tour of Louisa Hotel and a short talk by Monica Ly of the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area. Northwest Asian Weekly publisher Assunta Ng gave a brief history of the ID and of Lunar New Year.