PICTORIAL: Top Contributors Dinner 2019 December 12, 2019 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Top Contributor Dinner honorees, elected officials, and sponsors. (Photo by George Liu) From left: State Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, Larry Gossett and his wife Rhonda Christine Oden (Photo by George Liu) Charlene Grinolds fans (Photo by George Liu) From left: Dr. HUiwu Lai, Frank Song, Kelly Imus (Photo by George Liu) Dr. Tam Dinh and family (Photo by George Liu) From left: Seattle Senior Deputy Mayor Mike Fong, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Assistant Police Chief Steve Hirjak (Photo by George Liu) From left: Peter Tsai, Michael Itti, and Erica Buckley (Photo by George Liu) From left: Mai Nguyen, Sinh Tran, and Alex Fan (Photo by George Liu) Beautiful plaques made by Bonnie Miller (Photo by George Liu) (Photo by George Liu) Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
