Rotary Club of Shanghai celebrates 100 years

Rotary Club of Shanghai Club President Terri Lau and Seattle Rotarian Cathy Gibson. (Photo provided by Cathy Gibson)

The Rotary Club of Shanghai held its centennial celebration on Oct. 19 at Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao. There were about 200 guests including senior Rotary International leaders, and Rotary leaders from Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, and the United States.

That club has accomplished many service projects over the years, including multiple clean water projects in Tibet, a library project that placed more than 1.2 million Chinese language books into the hands of children, and “The Gift of Life,” which funds heart surgeries for children with congenital heart defects.

