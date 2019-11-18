Miss Washington USA Teen Marianne Bautista

Marianne Bautista was crowned Miss Washington Teen USA 2020 on Nov. 3 at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.

A native of Renton, Bautista attends Phillips Academy and is a coxswain for the men’s crew team.

She’s involved with the school’s community engagement program and civic clubs, and she mentors kids and volunteers for various nonprofits.

Bautista is an award-winning classical singer who has performed at Carnegie Hall. Some of her interests include ballet, piano, and musical theatre.

She will represent Washington for the title of Miss Teen USA 2020.