Gary Locke gives Chamber speech

Former Gov. Gary Locke gave the keynote speech at the 137th Annual Meeting of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce last month at the Seattle Westin Hotel, an event attended by close to 1,000 people.

In a recorded interview with CEO Marilyn Strickland, Locke discussed leadership and making enduring, positive impacts.

One of the topics discussed was the Seattle City Council races, with four incumbents not running for re-election. Locke’s advice to new Seattle City Councilmembers when they are seated in January was to meet with stakeholders.

“Develop relationships. Focus on priorities for the cities instead of trying to do too many things.

It’s always been my motto that government can never do it all—no matter the type of revenues, how much money we have, we can never satisfy everyone’s wish list. Just focus on a few things and do them really well, instead of in a mediocre fashion.”