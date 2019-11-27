EDITORIAL: Spread the love: say ‘thank you’

Aside from ‘I love you,’ there aren’t many more sweeter words in the English language than ‘thank you.’

And as we kick off the 2019 holiday season this weekend, think about the person or people in your life whom you haven’t thanked lately.

For many, Thanksgiving is usually more of a personally-focused celebration, including sharing meals and time with family and friends.

It can also be an opportunity to focus on, and be reminded of, the positive aspects of our lives.

A few minutes of reflection can help you identify those characteristics that certain people bring into your life each day.

What do they do that makes you smile?

What character qualities do they demonstrate?

How has their presence in your life enhanced it?

Make a list of all those people, along with the characteristics you like or admire.

Then take the time to pick up the phone (don’t text or email!) and call them. Better yet, if you live in the same town, meet face to face. Let them know how much you appreciate them. Tell them how they make your life better. Give a specific example, if possible.

If it’s someone who lives far away, consider sending a handwritten card or note in the mail. Those are so rare nowadays, they’re so special when we do receive them!

Have you heard about the CEO who hand-writes birthday cards to each of his 9,200 employees? Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Holdings, Inc., has been doing this every year since 1985. It doesn’t cost a thing, he said.

“When I learn of random acts of kindness being performed in the field, I take it upon myself… to reach out in writing, and send a thank-you card so that person can know they are appreciated and that their efforts don’t go unnoticed.”

Yellen doesn’t stop at birthday cards. He writes thank-you notes, anniversary cards, holiday cards, and writes to his employees’ kids when they are sick.

Of course you don’t have to go to this level of expressing appreciation.

But your time and recognition will not be forgotten by anyone who receives a ‘thank you’ from you.

This year, why not share your thankfulness by starting a holiday tradition everyone will love.