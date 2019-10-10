PICTORIAL: 10th Annual Ethnic Media Candidates Meet and Greet

Thirty-eight candidates and nearly 100 people attended the 10th Annual Ethnic Media Candidates Meet and Greet at Joyale Seafood Restaurant in Seattle on Sept. 19.

The candidates, over half of whom were people of color from all over Western Washington, presented their platforms in front of community members and ethnic media.

Sound Publishing was the sponsor of the event, and Sea Beez—a pioneering progam to empower ethnic news organizations—was the host.

Sea Beez was founded by Julie Pham.

Photos by George Liu