PICTORIAL: 10th Annual Ethnic Media Candidates Meet and Greet

Thirty-eight candidates and nearly 100 people attended the 10th Annual Ethnic Media Candidates Meet and Greet at Joyale Seafood Restaurant in Seattle on Sept. 19.

The candidates, over half of whom were people of color from all over Western Washington, presented their platforms in front of community members and ethnic media.

Sound Publishing was the sponsor of the event, and Sea Beez—a pioneering progam to empower ethnic news organizations—was the host.

Sea Beez was founded by Julie Pham.

Photos by George Liu

Candidates lining up

Bellevue City Council candidate Janice Zahn and Julie Pham, SeaBeez founder

Renton mayoral candidate Marcie Maxwell

Redmond mayoral candidate Angela Birney

JD Yu, Bellevue City Council candidate

Minal Kode Ghassemieh, Issaquah School Board candidate

