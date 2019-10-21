Northwest Asian Weekly

First Asian American to win council race in North Carolina town

Ya Liu

The town of Cary, N.C. elected its first Asian American to the Town Council on Oct. 8.

First-time candidate Ya Liu immigrated to the United States from China in 2003 for graduate studies and quickly found a home in Cary, where she and her husband have three children.

More than 15 percent of Cary residents are of Asian descent. The Asian population is the fastest-growing demographic in North Carolina, growing by 94,000 people from 2010-2017.

Liu is a board member of the Chinese American Friendship Association of North Carolina.

