First Asian American to win council race in North Carolina town

The town of Cary, N.C. elected its first Asian American to the Town Council on Oct. 8.

First-time candidate Ya Liu immigrated to the United States from China in 2003 for graduate studies and quickly found a home in Cary, where she and her husband have three children.

More than 15 percent of Cary residents are of Asian descent. The Asian population is the fastest-growing demographic in North Carolina, growing by 94,000 people from 2010-2017.

Liu is a board member of the Chinese American Friendship Association of North Carolina.