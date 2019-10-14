Batayola recognized as Influential Filipina woman

Teresita Batayola, president and CEO of International Community Health Services (ICHS), will receive an award as one of the most influential Filipina women in the world from the Filipina Women’s Network (FWN).

Batayola, who had led ICHS since 2005, will be honored under the “Builder” award category. “Builders” have demonstrated exceptional organizational impact at a large workplace environment; displaying deep passion for a cause through collaborative initiatives or alliances with institutions, corporations or nonprofit organizations.

Nominees undergo a rigorous vetting process conducted by previous global awardees. FWN recognizes women of Philippine ancestry who are changing the face of leadership in the global workplace.