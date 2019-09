Did you catch the lightning show on Sept. 7? According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Seattle, the region saw more than 2,000 “cloud to ground lightning strikes” during a five-hour period ending at 11 p.m. that evening.

The Husky game against the Cal Golden Bears was delayed, and at McCaw Hall, Northwest Asian Weekly staff members watching the Butterfly Lovers performance had to leave the auditorium because of the thunderstorm. After a delay, the show continued.