Port holds reception for Bookda Gheishar

The Port of Seattle’s first ever Senior Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) was welcomed at a reception on Aug. 13. Bookda Gheisar has been in her new role since June.

The reception was a celebration of this groundbreaking role to advance equity in all Port activities and for the community to become involved in helping to shape the future of the EDI office.

Gheisar will also host community forums on Sept. 11, 19, and 26 to help her develop the EDI office. The sessions are limited to 25 attendees and you may RSVP at https://conta.cc/2jX5bVq.