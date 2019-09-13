Night Market returns to Chinatown-ID

SEATTLE—Seattle’s Chinatown-International District night market returns on Sept. 14 with a focus back on traditional Night Markets found across Asia, but with a Seattle flair.

Starting on the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South King Street, underneath the historic Chinatown Gate, the C-ID Night Market will feature food vendors and trucks, along with local Chinatown-International District restaurants, including Uwajimaya, Crawfish King, Seattle’s Best Tea, Luosifen, Bun & Oc Restaurant, Dough Zone Dumpling House, and a new mochi-donut shop, Dochi.

This year’s event includes music performances from Battalion Entertainment, a mini fashion show highlighting API designer such as Urbn Panda, All Style Sweet 16 dance battle organized by Outshine Productions, an energetic beatbox performance by EVMB The Beatbox Panda, and DJ Magic Sean.

The night market runs from 4 p.m. to midnight. It is free and for all ages.

For more information, visit cidbia.org/night-market or facebook.com/nightmarketseattle.