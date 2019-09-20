Bike lanes to be added in Chinatown-ID

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is planning to add protected bike lanes on 2nd Avenue Extension South, South Main Street, and 5th Avenue South between South Washington and South King Streets.

Installation is expected to start on Sept. 28 and wrap up on Oct. 13—the work, which is weather dependent, will take place mostly on weekends.

SDOT will install new bike lanes, change the street lane layout, and add new traffic signals. The plan for a Center City Bike Network was launched five years ago. If you have questions about this project, call 206-684-8105 or email ccbike@seattle.gov.