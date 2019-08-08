Who will face off in the general election?

Compiled by staff from the King County elections website

The first vote count in the Aug. 6 King County primary is in. And there was a big surprise in the race for Port of Seattle Commissioner, Position 2, with Sam Cho coming up on top.

King County’s Proposition 1 (parks levy) is passing, as well as the City of Seattle’s Proposition 1 (library levy).

In the Seattle City Council races, Tammy Morales and Mark Solomon will advance to the general election for the district 2 seat. Incumbent Bruce Harrell is not running for re-election.

Another surprise in the King County Council race for the district 2 seat. Newcomer Girmay Zahilay garnered 52.1 percent of the vote against Larry Gossett, who has run unopposed for years.

The King County Elections office said it counted 279,144 ballots on the night of Aug. 6, about 21 percent of all registered voters.

Voter turnout was at about 23 percent countywide, below the 36 percent turnout forecasted. But the 2019 primary was the first where voters were able to register and vote on the same day so it’s possible that turnout may reach 36 percent by the time the election is certified.

Below are the AAPI candidates (in italics) who will likely make it to the top two to head off in the Nov. 5 general election.

PORT

Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2

Sam Cho 69,673 28.27 %

Grant Degginger 64,017 25.97 %

CITY

City of Bellevue, Council Position 1

John Stokes 9,252 60.95 %

Holly Zhang 3,074 20.25 %

Janice Zahn 10,168 66.54 %Mark Wilson 2,579 16.88 %

City of Burien Council, Position 6

Sofia Aragon 2,640 53.13 %

Debi Wagner 2,007 40.39 %

City of Kent Council, Position 3

Les Thomas 3,968 39.16 %

Hira Singh Bhullar 3,598 35.51 %

City of Lake Forest Park Council, Position 6

Tom French 1,166 51.78 %

Tracy Furutani 583 25.89 %

City of Seattle Council, District 3

Kshama Sawant 6,270 32.75 %

Egan Orion 4,545 23.74 %

City of Shoreline Council, Position 4

David Chen 3,682 49.68 %

Doris McConnell 2,325 31.37 %

SCHOOL

Mercer Island School Board, Position 5

Tam Dinh 2,470 55.04 %

John Rivera-Dirks 1,329 29.61 %

Staff can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.