Vibrant Cities breaks ground on new project on Capitol Hill

Vibrant Cities broke ground on July 31 on its 71-unit Pivot mixed-use project at 1208 Pine Street on Capitol Hill.

The 75,000-square-foot building will be eight stories tall and contain 71 apartment units. Amenities will include a roof deck with greenhouse, terraces, and a bike room. The project also includes 11,000 square feet of office space, as well as 23,300 square feet of street-level retail and restaurant space.

Vibrant Cities CEO James Wong acquired the triangular site, now a parking lot just east of the freeway, for about $7.3 million in 2016.