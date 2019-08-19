Tom Ikeda gets WSHS medal

The Washington State Historical Society (WSHS) will award its Robert Gray Medal to Tom Ikeda. The medal is WSHS’s highest award and recognizes distinguished and long-term contributions to Pacific Northwest history.

Ikeda is the founding executive director of Densho, and he is being recognized for his efforts to preserve and share the history of Japanese American WWII incarceration in Washington state and beyond. Ikeda has worked to capture first-person perspectives of that history through oral interviews, photos, letters, and other materials.

The award will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting luncheon on Sept. 21.