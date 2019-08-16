The immigrant and refugee commission is recruiting

The King County Immigrant and Refugee Commission is seeking applicants to fill three seats.

Commissioners from across King County work together to identify, elevate and develop shared strategies and solutions; streamline and strengthen efforts; and bring more resources to the most pressing issues affecting immigrant and refugee communities.

Ideal applicants:

Are immersed in one or more immigrant/refugee communities and represent immigrant-led and/or faith-based organizations, when possible

Have had personal experiences as immigrants, refugees or asylees

Reflect the racial, ethnic, professional, socioeconomic, gender, sexual orientation, age and geographic diversity of King County communities

Are well-versed on the issues affecting immigrant and refugee communities locally as well as nationally

Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled. The first round of reviews will begin on Aug. 16.

Additional information and all required materials are available at kingcounty.gov/depts/executive/boards/currently-recruiting.aspx.