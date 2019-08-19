Spontaneous wedding at Overlake

Phurita Wanichawat and William David Paris had planned to have their Aug. 9 wedding at the Bellevue Botanical Garden with Cindi Paris, the mother of the groom, officiating. But after Paris was rushed to Overlake the night before, the couple realized they would quickly have to change their plans. Changing dates was not an option— the wedding had to be on 8/9/19.

“In my country the number 9 is lucky,” said Wanichawat, who is originally from Thailand. She added that the number 8 on its side is the symbol for infinity. The groom’s mom was able to officiate, dressed in a fresh hospital gown and robe (of pale green!).