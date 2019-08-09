Meng pushes for AAPI museum

Rep. Grace Meng (D-New York) introduced legislation on July 31 to examine the possibility of creating the first museum dedicated to preserving the history, culture, and accomplishments of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Entitled the “Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act,” the bill would create an eight-member panel to look into the viability of establishing such a facility in Washington, D.C.

The bill would also direct the commission’s recommendations to address whether the museum should be part of the Smithsonian Institution. The commission would have 18 months to complete the full study.

“We need to weave the narrative of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities into the greater American story. I firmly believe the story of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is sorely misunderstood and creating a national museum would ensure that our experiences—both good and bad—are recognized by all Americans,” said Meng.