Man alerts police to burglary in progress in ID

Seattle police responded to a 911 call on Aug. 26 at the Domingo Viernes Apartments on 721 South Lane Street.

A home camera installed alerted one of the managers to two men breaking in to his office at around 11:30 p.m. The manager called 911 but by the time police arrived, the burglars were gone. Nothing was reported missing from the office.

Surrounding businesses and the International District/Chinatown Branch of the Seattle Public Library have been the victims of vandals who have broken glass doors and windows in the past month and a half.

Police have not confirmed if all these incidents are related.