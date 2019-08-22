King County election certified

The results for the Aug. 6 primary election were officially certified on Aug. 20.

There were no significant changes in the results. Here are the AAPI candidates (in italics) who will face off in the Nov. 5 general election.

PORT

Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2

Sam Cho 124,593 31.11 %

Grant Degginger 98,117 24.5 %

SCHOOL

Mercer Island School Board, Position 5

Tam Dinh 3,890 56.95 %

John Rivera-Dirks 1,921 28.13 %

CITY

City of Bellevue, Council Position 1

John Stokes 14,469 61.15 %

Holly Zhang 4,634 19.58 %

City of Bellevue, Council Position 5

Janice Zahn 16,122 67.65 %

Mark Wilson 3,750 15.74 %

City of Burien Council, Position 6

Sofia Aragon 4,768 55.54 %

Debi Wagner 3,287 38.29 %

City of Kent Council, Position 3

Les Thomas 5,991 37.76 %

Hira Singh Bhullar 5,833 36.76 %

City of Lake Forest Park Council, Position 6

Tom French 1,864 49.92 %

Tracy Furutani 1,060 28.39 %

City of Seattle Council, District 3

Kshama Sawant 12,088 36.71 %

Egan Orion 7,078 21.49 %

City of Shoreline Council, Position 4

David Chen 6,276 49.55 %

Doris McConnell 4,119 32.52 %