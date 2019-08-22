King County election certified

The results for the Aug. 6 primary election were officially certified on Aug. 20.
There were no significant changes in the results. Here are the AAPI candidates (in italics) who will face off in the Nov. 5 general election.
PORT
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2
Sam Cho 124,593 31.11 %
Grant Degginger 98,117 24.5 %
SCHOOL
Mercer Island School Board, Position 5
Tam Dinh 3,890 56.95 %
John Rivera-Dirks 1,921 28.13 %
CITY
City of Bellevue, Council Position 1
John Stokes 14,469 61.15 %
Holly Zhang 4,634 19.58 %
City of Bellevue, Council Position 5
Janice Zahn 16,122 67.65 %
Mark Wilson 3,750 15.74 %
City of Burien Council, Position 6
Sofia Aragon 4,768 55.54 %
Debi Wagner 3,287 38.29 %
City of Kent Council, Position 3
Les Thomas 5,991 37.76 %
Hira Singh Bhullar 5,833 36.76 %
City of Lake Forest Park Council, Position 6
Tom French 1,864 49.92 %
Tracy Furutani 1,060 28.39 %
City of Seattle Council, District 3
Kshama Sawant 12,088 36.71 %
Egan Orion 7,078 21.49 %
City of Shoreline Council, Position 4
David Chen 6,276 49.55 %
Doris McConnell 4,119 32.52 %
