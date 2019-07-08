Mona Lee Locke wedding

Washington’s former first lady Mona Lee Locke was married in late June in California to Cory Van Arsdale, Chief Operating Officer at KonnectOne.

The couple tied the knot at the Kunde Family Winery in Sonoma Valley.

She and former Gov. Gary Locke divorced in 2015 after 20 years of marriage. They have three children.

The nuptials were disclosed by Facebook pictures, and best wishes from friends who were at the wedding.