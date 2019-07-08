Mona Lee Locke wedding

Washington’s former first lady Mona Lee Locke was married in late June in California to Cory Van Arsdale, Chief Operating Officer at KonnectOne.
The couple tied the knot at the Kunde Family Winery in Sonoma Valley.
She and former Gov. Gary Locke divorced in 2015 after 20 years of marriage. They have three children.
The nuptials were disclosed by Facebook pictures, and best wishes from friends who were at the wedding.
Comments
Corey Regen saysJuly 10, 2019 at 12:32 pm
Congrats to both of you! You two were some of my favorite colleagues at IV. Best to you and Mona and may you both experience many happy years together!
– Corey
Paul T. Ryan saysJuly 10, 2019 at 9:44 am
Congrats! Wishing you a long and happy marriage.
Mark Johnson saysJuly 9, 2019 at 10:18 am
Congratulations! Wishing you and your pretty bride many happy years together!!
Bluejay
Cory Van Arsdale saysJuly 9, 2019 at 10:48 am
Thanks, Mark. Great to hear from you. How are things with you and yours?
-VA-