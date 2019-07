King County Executive Dow Constantine honored Lori Matuskawa recently, proclaiming June 29, 2019 to be Lori Matsukawa Day.

The proclamation was presented at an event hosted by the Japanese Cultural Community Center of Washington at Blaine Memorial Methodist Church on June 29.

It was a day to celebrate the contributions and recent retirement of the long-time journalist.

Matsukawa recently retired from KING 5 after 36 years at the station and 40 years in the business.