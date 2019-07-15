Jessica Guh honored

Dr. Jessica Guh of International Community Health Services (ICHS) earned the Brent Oldham Teacher of the Year Award at the Swedish Cherry Hill Family Medicine Residency graduation on June 21. The award recognizes exceptional physician teachers who positively contribute to family medicine education.

Guh was recognized for her outstanding teaching style, as well as her leadership and development of Swedish Cherry Hill’s anti-racism curriculum. She led the way in teaching about race, implicit bias, and anti-racism.