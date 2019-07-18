Donnie Chin vigil

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A vigil to remember Donnie Chin will be held on July 23, four years after he was murdered. Hosted by the Chin family, International District Emergency Center (IDEC), and the Wing Luke Museum, the vigil will take place at Canton Alley at 8 p.m.

In 2015, Chin was killed suddenly in the early hours by gunfire between two rival gangs. The case remains unsolved. The vigil will provide an opportunity for community members to gather and remember Chin, to mourn, and to share their stories.

Chin, considered by many to be a community hero, founded IDEC 51 years ago in 1968. IDEC grew over the years, but Chin was always its cornerstone and he brought a sense of safety and stability. People were accustomed to seeing him run by in his khaki uniform and first aid kit. Chin saved hundreds of lives over his decades of service, and was usually the first person residents and business owners called when they needed help.

Organizers say Chin was not fond of candles, and they are encouraging vigil participants to bring glow sticks or electronic candles instead. If you do bring wax candles, organizers request that these be carried inside jars, mugs, or cups to minimize wax drip and fire risk.

For more information, contact Jamie Lee at Donniechin.vigil@gmail.com or call 206-838-8713.