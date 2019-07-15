Asian Secret Service officer

Secret Service officer Alta Lauren Gunawan is the first female and first Asian American on the service’s motorcycle division. Yes, THAT Secret Service. The next time you see President Trump’s or Vice President Pence’s motorcade, Gunawan might well be riding alongside them on her motorcycle.

Gunawan, 30, is the first female officer in the U.S. Secret Service Motorcade Division’s highly selective 14-person unit. She is also the first Asian American woman to join the division.

“My dad is 100 percent Indonesian. My mom is all sorts of mixed everything. Being mixed is awesome,” Gunawan told NBC News. “I’m proud to be Asian American.”

While she says her ethnicity did not create any hurdles, being a woman who’s 5’4” did present some challenges. Gunawan ridees a bike that weighs more than seven times her own weight.