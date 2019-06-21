PICTORIAL: Seahawks 2019 Huddle for 100

More than 50 volunteers from the Seahawks and their partners Delta Air Lines and The Mission Continues helped landscape and clean museum cases at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall on June 14. The volunteer project was part of the NFL’s 100 year celebration and “Huddle for 100” campaign, which urges each person to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to a community cause. (Photo provided by Seahawks)
Mike Flood, Seahawks Vice President of Community Outreach (center) and Seahawks Director of Youth Football Paul Johns (left in hat) spread gravel at the Nisei Veterans Memorial as part of the Seahawks “Huddle for 100” community service event on June 14. (Photo by George Liu)
Volunteers clean museum glass as part of the Seahawks’ “Huddle for 100” Day of Service (Photo by George Liu)
Seahawks rookies Travis Homer (front) and Adam Choice (back) clean museum cases. (Photo by George Liu)
Volunteers from the Seahawks and partner Delta Airlines help with landscaping work at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall. (Photo by George Liu)
Seahawks rookies LJ Collier (left) and Bryan Mone (right) help clean museum cases at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall. (Photo by George Liu)
Seahawks players and employees present the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall with a 12 Flag signed by volunteers. (Photo by George Liu)
