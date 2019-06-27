“Just come and try the food, you’ll find out,” said manager Weng Chan. “I don’t want to brag.” On weekends, expect to wait as it is packed with crowds waiting inside and outside. It’s not uncommon that our dim sum sells out, even on weekdays. We serves many interesting varieties of dim sum. No wonder it’s a popular spot, especially in the evening. Jade Garden recently remodeled.

Jade Garden Restaurant

424 7th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

Mon–Thu 9–2:30 am

Fri & Sat 9–3:30 am

Sun 9–1 am

206-622-8181

jadegardenseattle.com