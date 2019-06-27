“Our dim sum is fresh and hot because we make it when you order,” said owner Ben. “We are the only one in Chinatown ID, with this approach because we want our customers to experience the quality and taste.”

Closed for one month for remodeling, the Bistro now has contemporary artwork, earth-tones wood design, brand new furniture, and a bar. Yes, a new menu too. It gives a warm and comfy feeling. “I want to change the impression that Chinese restaurants are old and dirty. We want our restaurant to be clean and modern.”

Another new concept is that, Bistro is probably the only one providing a free lemon bottle water on each table. And free refills too.

Hong Kong Bistro

507 Maynard S., #511C, Seattle, WA 98104

Mon–Sun 10 am–2 am

206-682-1922