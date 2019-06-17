Goodwill Ambassador Shiro Kashiba

The Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle hosted a special reception on May 20 to celebrate the appointment of legendary sushi chef Shiro Kashiba as the “Goodwill Ambassador to Spread Japanese Cuisine.”

Kashiba is known for spreading the “Edo-mae” style sushi in the United States. He worked as a chef at Maneki, located in the International District (ID), and then created two of his own restaurants: Nikko, also in the ID, and Shiro’s in Belltown.

Currently, Kashiba runs Sushi Kashiba, where his expertise in sushi is well-known and relished by Seattle locals and visitors alike.

Kashiba is the second ambassador to be appointed in Washington state, preceded by chef Takeyuki Suetsugu, who is highly renowned for his Kaiseki cuisine.