Carol Nelson retires

Carol Kobuke Nelson (left) and Beth Mooney, KeyCorp Chairman and CEO (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Carol Kobuke Nelson will retire in June as KeyBank Pacific region executive and Seattle-Cascades market president.

A retirement celebration to recognize her career was held on May 16.

Nelson is credited with raising KeyBank’s profile in the community since joining the bank more than four years ago.

A graduate of Seattle University, Nelson has received many honors, including being named one of Seattle Business Magazine’s Executives of Excellence. A search is already underway at KeyBank for her replacement.

