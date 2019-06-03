Carol Nelson retires

Carol Kobuke Nelson will retire in June as KeyBank Pacific region executive and Seattle-Cascades market president.

A retirement celebration to recognize her career was held on May 16.

Nelson is credited with raising KeyBank’s profile in the community since joining the bank more than four years ago.

A graduate of Seattle University, Nelson has received many honors, including being named one of Seattle Business Magazine’s Executives of Excellence. A search is already underway at KeyBank for her replacement.