Mona Locke and Judge Gaines Phelps win Grace Hopper Awards

Hon. Nicole Gaines Phelps

The Seattle Girls’ School (SGS) awarded its 2019 Grace Hopper Award to Mona Locke and Hon. Nicole Gaines Phelps on May 6. The Annual SGS Grace Hopper Awards honors women who provide SGS students with positive role models.

According to SGS, Locke and Gaines Phelps demonstrate the power of female voices in leadership and inspire our students as they find their voices to create change.

Mona Locke

Locke is vice president of strategy and business development at MG2 Design.

Gaines Phelps is a King County Superior Court Judge.

