Amarah Khan swearing-in

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan held a swearing-in event on May 6 for Dr. Amarah Khan, the first-ever director of the new Office of the Employee Ombud.

“Dr. Khan is an inspirational woman who is deeply dedicated to creating a safe and inclusive work environment that gives City employees the support they need to be the best productive workforce,” said Durkan. “Dr. Khan’s leadership will be instrumental to advancing the strong progress we’ve made over the past year to ensure all our workers are valued and respected.”