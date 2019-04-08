UW Quad cherry blossoms reached peak bloom this week

The iconic cherry trees in the University of Washington (UW)’s quad have reached peak bloom, and last weekend was prime viewing time to see the blossoms. Peak bloom is when at least 70 percent of the blossoms have emerged.

The amount of daylight and favorable temperatures are the two most important factors that determine bloom timing, said Sara Shores, UW arborist. If it stays cool, with little rain or wind, the blossoms could stay on the trees for as long as two or three weeks.

This year, peak bloom is about a week or two later than usual, probably because of the record-breaking snowstorm and cooler temperatures this winter, Shores said.

The 29 large cherry trees in the quad are about 86 years old and healthy. A number of other cherry trees live across campus, but the species in the quad, somei-yoshino, usually blooms before the others each season. Each species has its own typical bloom time.

Also, note that the Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival will take place April 26–28 at Seattle Center Festál.