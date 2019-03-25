Noji inducted into SPS Athletic Hall of Fame

Twelve new members for Seattle Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame were inducted during a ceremony in Seattle on March 7, including Rick Noji.

In 1984, competing for Franklin High School at the Metro League Championships, Noji set the all-time state high jump record at 7’ 4 ½” which still stands today.

After high school, Noji went on to compete for the University of Washington (UW) Track and Field team. He currently holds the UW high jump record at 7’ 6” and was inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame in 1999.

Noji was also successful at the national and international level. He is ranked third in the nation and 10th in the world for high jumpers.