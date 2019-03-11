Korean Women’s Association names new CEO

The Korean Women’s Association (KWA) Board of Trustees announced on Feb. 25 that Peter Ansara has been named to lead the agency as newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.

“Peter Ansara is a well-respected executive in the community with a proven track record with KWA, guiding the agency during its toughest times. I have no doubt Peter will team with the board to set a strong trajectory for KWA’s next half-century,” said KWA Board of Trustees Chair Grace Kim.

Ansara will start his new position on March 18. During his career, Ansara has been responsible for overseeing numerous programs focused on in-home care, low-income housing, domestic violence, healthcare, and other human services programs.

Ansara earned a B.A. in business administration from Columbia College, in Columbia, Mo. and a Masters of Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma, in Norman, Okla. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2002 after 25 years of service.