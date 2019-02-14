Ohashi wows crowd at UW meet

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Katelyn Ohashi. Photo by Susie Butler, Seattle/Wikimedia Commons

SEATTLE — Katelyn Ohashi returned on Feb. 10 to her home state for a gymnastics meet at the University of Washington, where she performed the routine that earned her a perfect 10 at the Collegiate Challenge last month.

In early January, a video surfaced of the UCLA senior gymnast scoring a perfect 10 in the floor exercise at a meet for the Bruins. The video was seen all over social media and has been viewed more than 113 million times.

Ohashi dazzled the crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena on Feb. 10, including friends and family. And she once again, scored a perfect 10.

Ohashi is from Newcastle, Wash. and began training at a young age. When she began showing promise as a gymnast, she moved with her mother to Kansas City, Missouri and then to Plano, Texas to train. She was an elite gymnast training with the U.S. national team and on the road to be a gymnastics star and an Olympics darling. But a fractured back and two torn shoulders held her back. She was ridiculed for her body-type and even admitted to being “happy to be injured.” At one point she wanted to quit gymnastics altogether. As a result, she decided to compete in college rather than continue training on an elite level. The move meant that it was unlikely she’d make it to the Olympics or be the big star at major international competitions.

Despite the setback, Ohashi has found happiness in returning to being free as a gymnast. Her fame might gain her a spot on ABC’s show Dancing with the Stars. She is also a writer and has penned poems which she has shared during her recent television appearances.