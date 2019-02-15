Nguyen announces candidacy for Seattle City Council

Ami Nguyen

Ami Nguyen announced on Feb. 12 that she is running for the Seattle City Council in District 3.

Nguyen, a King County public defender and former tenants’ rights lawyer, said she will bring a strong and nuanced approach to policy change in Seattle, focusing on municipal justice reform, homelessness prevention, and childcare access.

“My experience as a renter and tenants’ rights attorney has given me the insight to develop policies that empowers renters so that the system is no longer a tool only for the rich,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen attended Stanford University and UCLA School of Law.