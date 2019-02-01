Chinese American WWII veterans honored

As the co-chairs of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos delivered remarks on Jan. 29 at the Chinese American World War II Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony.

The officials honored five surviving Chinese American World War II veterans and recognized the new law that allows for Chinese American World War II veterans to be eligible to receive the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor.

President Trump signed into law the Chinese American World War II Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Act back in December.