Tomoko Moriguchi-Matsuno (standing) during the live auction. Photo from Keiro Northwest

Keiro Northwest held its annual Lunar New Year dinner on Feb. 2. Six-hundred-fifty people attended the event at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington.

Cake for auction by Tracy Luu, commissioned by Katie Lai

The highlight was when Terry Takeuchi of Terry’s Kitchen let his brother cut off his ponytail on stage, after 100 people each donated $100. $10,000 was raised from that alone!

According to CEO Bridgette Takeuchi, the event raised close to $450,000.