Several thousand people gathered on Jan. 19 for “Seattle Womxn Marching Forward” in downtown Seattle.

It was largely peaceful, but organizers expressed disappointment that another group of women’s rights activists was hosting a similar event on Jan. 20.

This split in Seattle comes two years after a historic march, in the city and the national event held in Washington after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

The official sister-group to the national Women’s March movement planned its gathering for the month of March.