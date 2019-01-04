PICTORIAL: Gary Tang’s “Express Yourself” fashion show January 4, 2019 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Fashion reigned at the ACRS Holiday Party earlier this month, where staff modeled Gary Tang creations. Photos by Tam Vo Emcees Gary Tang and Hong Chhuor in blue. Genizim Lalramlian’s top celebrates 10 years ACRS on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. Gabrielle So’s velvet hat adds a 1940s touch to her high waisted shorts. Katie Nguyen’s colorful poppy print dress brings out the holiday spirit. The audience went wild over Mala Lim’s red-hot cut shoulder dress. A Japanese origami motif adds glam to Yoon Joo Han’s not-so-simple black number. Genizim pays tribute to our beloved ramen noodles. Hector Kwan strikes a pose with his ramen jacket, complete with bowl and chopsticks. Wayne Rocque‘s luxurious sweatpants and his mile-long wool scarf. Hai Ton’s wears western, with a modern interpretation. Tiare Chanel charms as ‘Alice in Wonderland’. Gabrielle’s white long coat pops with dachshunds. Tracy Nguyen, straight out of ‘Downton Abbey’. A tribute to the 1970s. Sehee Shin’s evening gown was inspired by Deco Japan. Michael Byun (ACRS’ new Executive Director) shares an important message. ACRS has been rocking since 1973. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Leave a Reply