Jeff Lew is helping feed families affected by the government shutdown

The “Lunch Debt Dad” has turned his attention to feeding furloughed workers.

A former participant in the Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation’s Summer Youth Leadership Program (SYLP), Jeff Lew became a media sensation because of a GoFundMe campaign he began in May 2017 to pay off the school lunch debt at his son’s Seattle school.

On Jan. 15, Lew announced a GoFundMe campaign to help federal employees affected by the government shut down.

“Thousands of families need our support. This isn’t political,” said Lew on the GoFundMe page.

“This is about doing the right thing and making a small contribution to help our nation’s civil servants who are currently furloughed or working without pay. They dedicate their career to serve in our government, some protecting our airports, conducting food safety inspections, and other critical government services.”

In 2017, Lew helped to raise tens of thousands of dollars to eliminate lunch debt for kids across the country.

The new movement to feed furloughed workers raised $42,000 in 48 hours. The money will go to the World Central Kitchen to support the #ChefsForFeds initiative, created by Chef José Andrés.

Andrés opened a kitchen on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. last week — he has been serving federal workers for decades.

“It’s only fair to feed Americans in need!” Andrés said.

Go to gofundme.com/chefsforfeds to donate. Donors will also receive a tax-deductible receipt for their contribution.